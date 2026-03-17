Cream Cheese Recalled Over Listeria Risk

Health officials are warning consumers about a cream cheese recall that has been raised to the most critical level due to possible bacterial contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said certain cream cheese products made by Made Fresh Salads Inc. may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe illness.

The company first announced the recall Feb. 20, after routine testing found contamination linked to equipment.

On March 11, the FDA upgraded the alert to a Class I recall, which means there is "a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The affected products were sold in 5-pound white plastic tubs with a Made Fresh Salads label. They were distributed to stores and food providers in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and other parts of New York City.

The recalled products have expiration dates through Feb. 27.

Flavors include:

Apple Cinnamon

Caramel

Blueberry

Garlic and Herb

Jalape o

Jalape o Cheddar

Lox

Scallion

Strawberry

Sundried Tomato

Vegetable

Walnut Raisin

Whipped Cream Cheese

Tofu Whipped

The FDA said the issue was traced to “a part of the mixer used to manufacture finished products” that tested positive for listeria.

The company has stopped using that equipment and removed it from service.

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled cream cheeses.

Still, health officials say listeria infections can be serious, especially for kids and older folks.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, stomach ache and diarrhea, the FDA said.

Consumers who bought the recalled cream cheese should return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.