WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fda | lollipops | fentanyl

Drug Makers to Stop Producing Fentanyl 'Lollipops'

opioids entry in dictionary
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 20 September 2024 09:03 AM EDT

Controversial fentanyl lollipops and similar products will no longer be made by drug makers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced.

Known as TIRF medications, these products contain fentanyl and are used to manage breakthrough pain in cancer patients who have become tolerant to around-the-clock opioid therapy, the FDA said in a statement released this week.

The decision by drug makers to stop selling such medicines follows decades of investigations and lawsuits against the drugmakers that had marketed the fast-acting painkillers too aggressively, CBS News reported.

In 2020, the FDA first tightened prescribing restrictions on the products, in response to data suggesting they were being given to patients who are not opioid-tolerant.

Drugmaker Cephalon had the FDA's approval to market these drugs for years under brand names like Actiq, a sweetened lozenge on a stick, or Fentora, a tablet that dissolves in the mouth.

Generic pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals acquired Cephalon in 2011, when the market for Actiq was worth around $173 million a year, CBS News reported.

Teva officials did not respond Thursday to a request for comment on why it will stop selling the products, CBS News reported.

In 2022, Teva settled lawsuits from state and local governments that had accused the company of promoting Actiq and other powerful fentanyl painkillers for patients without cancer and downplaying addiction risks. 

Teva will stop selling the products on Sept. 30, the FDA said.

"FDA did not request this discontinuation. It is important to note that FDA does not manufacture medicine and cannot require a pharmaceutical company to make a medicine, make more of a medicine or change the distribution of a medicine," the agency added.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Controversial fentanyl lollipops and similar products will no longer be made by drug makers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced. Known as TIRF medications, these products contain fentanyl and are used to manage breakthrough pain in cancer patients who have...
fda, lollipops, fentanyl
278
2024-03-20
Friday, 20 September 2024 09:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved