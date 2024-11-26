Protect Your Eyes While Preparing Thanksgiving Dinner

When we think about kitchen hazards, we most likely worry about burns, scrapes, or cuts. But your eyes can be at risk of mild to severe injuries when preparing meals, especially during the holidays when we're cooking in large quantities and may be under stress that makes us careless.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, here are some common mistakes we make in the kitchen:

• Keep floors clean and cabinet doors closed. Loose rugs, open cabinets, and liquid spills on the floor are danger zones. Falls are a top cause of eye injury in the U.S., says the Academy. People 60 years and older are especially prone to eye injuries from falls. Before cooking, ensure your kitchen is as safe for grandma as it is for the grandkids.

• Be careful with sharp objects. Accidents involving sharp kitchen tools are the third most common cause of eye injury. Handle them with care and store them safely.

• Watch out for hot liquids and splatter. Any liquid that splashes in your eye can be uncomfortable, but food liquids may be hazardous. Sauces from food are often acidic and can cause your eyes to tear up and sting. Some foods, like raw chicken liquid, contain bacteria that could cause an eye infection. Simmering sauces can splash out of the pot and burn or blister your eye. Promptly flush the eye with water and seek professional help if this happens to you.

• Be careful handling spicy foods. When you chop jalapeño peppers or other spicy foods, your fingers retain oily residues that can end up in your eyes. Wash your hands thoroughly after preparing food, and wear gloves while chopping vegetables and working with spices. If pepper or spice oils end up in your eye, flush with plenty of water and wash your eyelids and the area around your eye with baby shampoo. Never put any soap directly in your eye.

• Wear safety glasses when working with hot grease. When cooking with hot grease and oil, it can easily splash and burn your cornea. This is a fairly common injury. Wear safety glasses or use a grease shield to protect your eyes, say the experts at Mississippi Eye Care. If hot grease splashes into your eye immediately flush it with water and avoid anti-redness drops. Artificial tears may soothe your eyes after a small amount gets into your eye, but if you experience excessive pain, see your eye doctor as soon as possible.

• Stay clear of steam. Steam can cause severe eye injuries such as blurry vision, redness, irritation, and inflammation. There is a higher risk of getting your eyes injured from steam while preparing dishes such as rice or vegetables. To ensure eye safety, keep a distance while letting out the steam of the cooking pot.

• Wash your hands frequently. This basic hygienic gesture is not only beneficial for good health and food safety, but it can also help protect your eyes. When you are busy cooking, it is easy to accidentally transfer ingredients from your hands to your eyes. Remember to wash your hands with hot, soapy water after preparing food. Washing your hands after handling raw poultry and spicy ingredients is essential since these can cause infection, burning, and irritation.

If you or a loved one sustains eye injury, seek medical attention immediately. Don't hesitate to contact your eye doctor or go to an emergency room immediately.