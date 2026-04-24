WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: eye | photos | retina | aging | diabetes | heart disease

Eye Photos May Signal Chronic Health Problems

photo of the eye showing the retina
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 24 April 2026 07:51 AM EDT

The eyes are the windows not only to the soul, but also to a person’s health, a new study says.

Premature aging of the retina could be a red flag for major diseases like diabetes or heart disease, researchers recently reported in the journal Communications Medicine.

They found that people had a higher risk of chronic disease if they had advanced aging of their retinas — the light-sensitive layer of cells that lines the back wall of the eye.

For the study, researchers trained an artificial intelligence (AI) model to estimate the wear-and-tear age of a person’s retina based on fundus images, which are photos of the eye’s back inner wall.

AI analysis of these photos could be used to help detect these diseases during regular check-ups, researchers said.

"Fundus images are non-invasive photos of the eye taken as part of regular health check-ups — so no additional work is needed," senior researcher Toru Nakazawa, a professor at Tohoku University in Japan, said in a news release. "Our model would be a nearly frictionless addition to a clinician's typical workflow."

For the new study, researchers trained the AI model to assess retinal age using more than 50,000 fundus images. A person’s retina can be older than their actual calendar age, if retinal aging is accelerated by unhealthy behaviors or disease.

The AI model became good at accurately predicting a person’s actual age based on their retina, but researchers found there was a larger gap between retinal age and calendar age for some people.

Analysis showed that people with diabetes, heart disease or a history of stroke tended to have a significantly larger gap between their retinal and calendar age. 

The retinas of these people appeared older than expected.

"We are already planning a study that follows a cohort of over 10,000 individuals with continuous three-year follow-up to examine whether retinal age-related signals are associated with the future development of cardiovascular and other systemic diseases," Nakazawa said.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The eyes are the windows not only to the soul, but also to a person's health, a new study says. Premature aging of the retina could be a red flag for major diseases like diabetes or heart disease, researchers recently reported in the journal Communications Medicine. They...
eye, photos, retina, aging, diabetes, heart disease
328
2026-51-24
Friday, 24 April 2026 07:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved