The scary news stories about a rare strain and drug-resistant form of bacteria found in eye drops has many people frightened. Four people have died, and a total of 14 people have lost their vision with new cases being reported weekly. Infections have been reported in 81 people living in 18 states and four cases involved people who had to have their eyeballs removed.

The brands involved include EzriCare, Pharmedica and Apotex, according to AARP. These eyedrops have been recalled in recent months due to contamination concerns. The most concerning of these recalls is those associated with EzriCare drops, which have been contaminated with pseudomonas, an aggressive and highly contagious bacteria that is resistant to many antibiotics.

Even if you steer clear of contaminated eye drops, experts say that using drops the wrong way can be harmful for your eyes and increase your risk of infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nearly one million doctor visits occur annually in the U.S. for eye infections, including 58,000 emergency visits.

Here’s how to use eye drops safely and effectively.