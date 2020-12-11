The 5 Best Exercises Are…

A recent study by researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Edinburgh reveals that regular exercise may prevent 15% of deaths worldwide. That’s a whopping 3.9 million deaths saved globally by physical activity.

According to Well + Good, researchers looked at data from 168 countries and determined what portion of the population exercises for the 150 minutes of moderate to intense weekly exercise recommended by the World Health Organization. They compared these numbers with the risks for premature death that exercise mitigates and came up with their estimate of how many deaths exercise could prevent.

Harvard Health recommends these five exercises to increase health and longevity: