20 Minutes of Exercise Daily Lowers Depression Risk

New research found that just 20 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) five days a week is associated with fewer symptoms of depression and a reduced incidence of major depression. Scientists from the University of Limerick in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin revealed that those at risk for depression, which has become increasingly common among older adults, can benefit from a little daily movement.

For the study, the researchers set out to determine the lowest amount of exercise needed to protect against depression, and how the findings are affected by having a chronic disease. “There is no agreement on how much physical activity is protective for depression overall, or how this may vary among adults with disease,” says Eamon Laird, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in the department of physical education and sports sciences at the University of Limerick. “For this work, we used 10 years’ worth of data from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing which included information on depression, MVPA, and other key health-related variables, such as disease, lifestyle factors and socio-economic status.”

The study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open, is the first and largest study of people over 50 who have conditions often linked to depression, such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic pain. These individuals benefited from just 20 minutes of physical activities, such as brisk walking or biking, says CNN.

According to Study Finds, key study findings included that roughly 20 minutes daily of MVPA, such as brisk walking for five days weekly, was associated with a 16% lower rate of depressive symptoms and 43% lower odds of major depression. When study participants exercised for 120 minutes daily reduction increased to 23% lower risk of depressive symptoms and 49% lower risk of major depression. The findings were the same for older adults with and without a chronic illness.

In a university release, Laird said that the study is “very relevant given the high prevalence of depression in our increasingly older adult population. Physical activity at lower doses than the World Health Organization recommends for overall health may offer protection against depressive symptoms and major depression. At minimum, try to engage in 20 minutes a day of moderate-intensity activity at least five days per week, with more benefits at higher doses.

“Try and build it into a routine with hobbies or activities you enjoy and try doing it with others as social interactions particularly with activity can also benefit mental health,” he said. “Remember it is one component, and that nutrition and healthy lifestyle will also give additive benefits in addition to the physical activity.”

Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colo, told CNN that “Physical activity is just absolutely magnificent. If you blend that with eating a more plant-based diet, de-stressing, sleeping enough and connecting with others — that’s your magic recipe. It’s the fountain of youth, if you will.