Exercise at This Time of Day Best for Blood Sugar

A new study by researchers at the University of Granada in Spain reveals that working out in the evening helps improve blood sugar levels in adults, especially those who are sedentary and overweight.

The study, published in the journal Obesity, says that timing is everything when it comes to working out. Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in the evening is the most beneficial for glycemic control. The Spanish researchers studied 186 adults over a 14-day period using different monitoring devices that measured their activity and glucose levels around the clock. The participants were sedentary adults who were overweight or obese and suffered from at least one metabolic impairment, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol, according to Study Finds.

During the study, the researchers classified each day according to when most moderate-to-vigorous activity (MVPA) occurred. For example, if more than 50% of the MVPA minutes were accumulated between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m., that was a “morning” day. Activity done between 12 and 6 p.m. were classified as “afternoon” days. When the participants exercised between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m., that was an “evening” day. When the MVPA was spread out, it was called a “mixed” day and when no activity was conducted, that was an “inactive” day.

The researchers then compared the blood glucose levels of the participants across the different exercise time periods and concluded that evening exercise was the clear winner in optimizing blood glucose levels. Those who exercised between 6 p.m. and midnight had 1.26 mg/dL lower blood glucose levels than when they were inactive during a 24-hour period. The benefits were even greater at night, when the average glucose level dropped by 2.16 mg/dL.

Results of the study showed that accumulating more than 50% of MVPA in the evening was associated with lowering day, night and overall glucose levels compared with being inactive. This association proved to be greater in those participants with impaired glucose regulation. Both men and women enjoyed the same benefits, said the researchers.

The findings could help develop strategies to reduce the risk of diabetes in those most prone to the disease. Exercising in the evening could help improve metabolic processes that tend to slow down later in the day and could help stabilize blood sugar levels. Exercising later in the day may be a way to optimize metabolic health, although more research is needed to understand the mechanism behind this benefit. The researchers noted that consistent exercise is still vital to overall health and that doing more activity in the evening may give your glucose control and added boost.

“Our results highlight the importance of the field of precision exercise prescription. In clinical practice, certified sports and medicinal personnel should consider the optimal timing of the day to enhance the effectiveness of the exercise and physical activity programs they prescribe,” said study author Jonatan E. Ruiz, a professor of physical activity and health at the University of Granada.