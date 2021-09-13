Perform These 5 Exercises to Live Longer and Stronger

As we get older, it is important to keep our body strong with regular exercise. Keeping your body moving is the closest thing to the fountain of youth that we have. Exercise should be paired with a healthy diet to provide the nutrients we need to support a healthy lifestyle.

According to Eat This, Not That!, researchers have concluded again and again that exercise is an essential aspect of healthy aging and can help prevent many chronic diseases and premature death.

A Norwegian study found that elderly men who exercised for 30 minutes daily, six days a week, reduced their risk of dying by 40%. For the study, researchers followed more than 5,000 healthy men for several decades starting when they were an average of 45 years of age, to see how exercise habits influence longevity, according to the Daily Mail.

But not all exercises are created equal. Besides performing at least 150 minutes of cardiovascular activity each week as recommend by the World Health Organization, people should include exercises that help build muscle strength and balance at least three times weekly.

Here are the best anti-aging workouts: