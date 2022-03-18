Harness the Health Benefits of Eucalyptus Oil

Hang a bundle of eucalyptus leaves in your shower and enjoy the amazing health benefits of this ancient healing plant. Simply inhaling the vapor can help you relax and breathe easier.

Eucalyptus is a fast-growing evergreen tree that is native to Australia. It’s used as an ingredient in many products that help relieve the symptoms of colds, coughs, and congestion. Many pain relievers also include eucalyptus to reduce muscle pain, says Medical News Today. The oil that comes from the tree can be used as an antiseptic, a perfume, and as a flavoring in dental preparations.

The leaves are distilled to extract the oil which has a strong, woody scent. The oil contains many beneficial ingredients such as 1,8-cineole, also known as eucalyptol. It also boasts plant-based antioxidants, known as flavonoids, and tannins, which reduce inflammation.

Some research on the health benefits of this aromatic natural medicine:

• Cold and respiratory problems. Eucalyptus is featured in many products to relieve the symptoms of the common cold. It’s an ingredient in the popular Vicks VapoRub that loosens phlegm and reduces congestion. You can use fresh leaves in a gargle to ease a sore throat, sinusitis, or bronchitis. Steam or vapor using the oil of eucalyptus acts as a decongestant when inhaled. Never consume the oil, however, says pharmacist Suzy Cohen. “It is unsafe to take pure eucalyptus oil by mouth,” she warns.

• Pain relief. A 2013 study on patients who underwent a total knee replacement found that those who sniffed eucalyptus oil reported less pain than non-sniffers, says Cohen. “We know that sniffing eucalyptus leaves or showering with them can increase feelings of relaxation.” Eucalyptamint, also known as methyl salicylate topical, is an over-the-counter preparation that is used to treat muscle and joint pain, arthritis, bruising, and backache, says Medical News Today.

• Skin cancer. It is the 1,8-cineole, that targets skin cancer cells and makes them retreat. “It also blocks the spread of skin cancer cells, slowing down metastasis,” noted Cohen, who adds that essentials oil or supplements do not treat disease but boost immune function, cytokine production and skin cell health.

• Antimicrobial properties. Towards the end of the 19th century, eucalyptus oil was used in most hospitals in England to clean urinary catheters. Modern research now backs up its use as an antibiotic and antibacterial, according to Medical News Today.

• Promotes relaxation. Eucalyptus is widely believed to reduce stress. In one study, 62 healthy people experienced significant reduction in pre-surgery anxiety after inhaling eucalyptus oil. In another study, inhaling eucalyptus oil for 30 minutes help lower blood pressure in post-surgery patients. According to Healthline, researchers believe that the oil decreases the activity of the sympathetic nervous system —your stress response system — and increases the activity of your parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation.

• Insect repellent. In 1948, the United States officially recognized eucalyptus oil as an insecticide and miticide, for killing mites and ticks. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is effective in banishing mosquitos.