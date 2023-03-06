×
Drug Enhertu Effective Against More Cancers

AstraZeneca logo on screen of smartphone
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 06 March 2023 09:35 AM EST

AstraZeneca said on Monday a mid-stage trial of its cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors in heavily pre-treated patients.

The ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial is assessing the efficacy and safety of Enhertu in patients with locally advanced or metastatic previously treated solid tumors that are not eligible for curative therapy, including cervical, ovarian, pancreatic, and rare cancers.

"Enhertu has already demonstrated its potential to improve outcomes for patients with HER2-targetable breast, gastric and lung cancers, and these positive initial results in other tumor settings with significant unmet need are very encouraging," Cristian Massacesi, AstraZeneca's chief medical officer and oncology chief development officer, said in a statement. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


