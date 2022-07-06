×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: electronic cigarettes | juul | ban | fda | suspend

FDA Suspends Juul Ban, Starts Additional Review

FDA Suspends Juul Ban, Starts Additional Review
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 06:51 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put on hold its ban on sales of Juul Labs' e-cigarettes, with the health agency saying late Tuesday that it would do an additional review of the company's marketing application.

Juul had won a temporary reprieve a couple of weeks ago after a U.S. federal appeals court stayed the FDA's ban, following an appeal from the company for an emergency review of the regulator's order.

The once red-hot vape company has said the FDA's decision to block sales of its products is "extraordinary and unlawful," citing, among other things, the agency's authorization of similar e-cigarette products made by other manufacturers.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the FDA said there were "scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review."

"The stay and the agency's review does not constitute authorization to market, sell, or ship JUUL products," the agency added.

While imposing its ban on June 23, the FDA said Juul had failed to show the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health, following a nearly two-year-long review of data provided by the company.

"(The latest) announcement by the FDA would suggest that it concedes data had been overlooked and a possibility they got their decision wrong," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.

Juul, partly owned by tobacco giant Altria Group Inc, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is likely to spend little time, if any at all, off the market as it now has additional time to amend its application or provide more data if necessary, Jefferies said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put on hold its ban on sales of Juul Labs' e-cigarettes, with the health agency saying late Tuesday that it would do an additional review of the company's marketing application.
electronic cigarettes, juul, ban, fda, suspend
267
2022-51-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 06:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved