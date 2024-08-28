How to Manage Your Election Anxiety

The air is electric with election excitement, but for some people, election season is causing anxiety and stress. A mental health poll by the American Psychiatric Association found that nearly three-quarters of respondents expressed anxiety about the elections.

According to NPR, psychologists say it is normal for people to feel negative emotions during election periods.

“There’s a range of emotions that people experience during this time leading up to elections that can go from fear to anger to feeling stressed out to feeling extremely sad and fearful of the future,” explained psychologist Krystal Lewis of the National Institute of Mental Health.

Lewis adds that if your feelings become overwhelming and unmanageable, you may want to seek professional mental health care. In the meantime, here are some ways you can manage election anxiety:

• Get news from various sources. According to The Washington Post, you may be watching more news that usual waiting for the next breaking story. Dr. Gregory Scott Brown, a psychiatrist and noted mental health writer, encourages his patients to focus on gathering varied perspectives in the news. He also suggests watching different news channels on different days, and reading political coverage in various newspapers to get a more balanced outlook.

• Know what is fueling your anxiety. Lewis says that uncertainty makes us anxious. Ask yourself, “What’s the worst thing that can happen?” and see what you could do to cope with that scenario. Focusing on what we can control can help reduce stress and anxiety.

• Limit your intake of news. Set limits, like watching or reading news only during certain times, so that you give yourself a break at times from political footage.

• Find healthy ways to cope. Spend more time in nature to help you stay in the present moment. Take a walk with friends, go to a soccer game, or weed your garden. Use physical energy to help release the tension you are feeling.

• Stay socially connected. Study after study has shown that social isolation is dangerous for our mental health. And it is even more harmful when we are already under stress, says NPR. Brown says that when you do gather with family and friends and the topic of the election comes up, approach the conversation with curiosity instead of judgment. Practice active listening and try not to interrupt. When you do speak, ask questions instead of making your point of view right away.