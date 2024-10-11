How to Choose the Healthiest Eggs

By now, it’s been pretty well established that eating eggs in moderation is good for you. But the egg section of the supermarket is beginning to look more like the cereal aisle. There are so many types of eggs to choose from: free-range, organic, cage-free, brown, white, and much more. It’s hard to make the right selection.

According to Real Simple, all eggs are rich in protein, phosphorus, selenium, chlorine, iron, vitamin A and B vitamins. They are a wonderful food to help support energy levels and maintain the growth and repair of major organs and tissues in the body. The B vitamins and choline found in eggs are beneficial to brain health. While eggs do contain cholesterol, experts say that dietary cholesterol does not significantly raise blood cholesterol levels.

So, how to you choose the healthiest eggs for you and your family? Here is a handy guide:

• Pasture-raised. According to registered dietitian Kristen Carli, these are the cream-of-the crop. Pasture-raised eggs are laid by chickens who can roam freely in outdoor pastures and eat a varied diet of grass, insects and grains. Carli says these eggs have higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, along with vitamins A and E, which support immune function and are anti-inflammatory. They are usually the most expensive.

• Cage-free. Carli says that while cage-free sounds lovely, it does not mean that the chickens have lots of room to roam. They may be fed a grain-based diet or one enriched with grasses and insects, but this means they may or may not have boosted levels of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and E. They tend to be more affordable, however, since the producer does not have to maintain large land requirements.

• Free-range. This simply means that the chickens have some outdoor access, and their nutrition is based on what the producer chooses to feed them, says Carli. Often free-range eggs are cheaper than pasture-raised but pricier than cage-free.

• Certified organic. The Spruce Eats explains that to qualify as organic, eggs must come from chickens that are fed only organic feed, which is a diet free of animal by-products, synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or other chemical additives. No genetically modified foods can be used. Additionally, organic eggs must come from chickens that are given antibiotics only in the event of an infection — commercial chickens, on the other hand, are given antibiotics on a routine basis. Organic eggs must come from chickens that live in cage-free environments and have access to the outdoors, even if their outdoor area is just a small pen or enclosed yard area. Anything labeled organic is usually more expensive.

Are brown eggs healthier? According to Healthline, there is no difference in the nutritional value of eggs with different shell colors. Egg color depends on the breed of the chicken. For example, White Leghorn chickens lay white-shelled eggs, while Plymouth Rocks and Rhode Island Reds lay brown-shelled eggs. Some breeds of chicken, such as the Araucana, Dongxiang, and Lushi, even lay blue or blue-green eggs, says Healthline.

How eggs are graded is important, says Carli.

• Grade AA. These are the highest quality available and have thick, firm whites and high, round yolks, she explains.

• Grade A: These eggs are slightly less valued, but still offer a great option for everyday eating.

• Grade B: Eggs of this caliber are rarely sold in retail stores and are mostly used for baking or food production.

So, what comes first, the chicken or the egg? Carli recommends buying eggs from pasture-raised chickens because of their superior nutrient content, as well as the diet and living conditions of the hens. Organic, Grade AA eggs that are pasture-raised for are the most premium eggs you can buy.