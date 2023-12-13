×
Tags: egg | boiled | diet | weight loss | nutrition

Can You Lose Weight on Popular Boiled Egg Diet?

boiled eggs
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 December 2023 10:49 AM EST

Can eating an egg each day help you lose weight? According to avid TikTok fans, you can drop 25 pounds in two weeks on the boiled egg diet. Of course, there are certain catches to the plan, and chances are you’ll grow sick of eating eggs.

According to the New York Post, the viral diet plan was first described in the 2018 book “The Boiled Egg Diet: The Easy, Fast Way to Weight Loss!” One TikTok video on the topic garnered over 3 million views, and rumor has it that actress Nicole Kidman ate hard boiled eggs before filming Cold Mountain.

Proponents say you can eat two hard cooked eggs for breakfast with one piece of fruit, along with a low-carb vegetable or protein. Lunch and dinner consist of eggs as a lean protein, or another lean protein choice, plus low-carb vegetables.

“This is a version of a low-calorie, low-carb diet that will promote weight loss but will not be sustainable long-term and does not provide your body with balanced nutrition,” says Erin Palinski-Wade, a NYC-based dietitian.

Restricted foods include grains, dairy products, potatoes, corn, peas, beans and other legumes, fruits like bananas, pineapples and mangos and sweetened beverages. Palinski-Wade says the diet is a “restrictive, unbalanced way to eat that could result in nutritional deficiencies.”

But followers have reported short-term success — as much as five pounds in a week. But other devotees say that while it is effective for weight loss, you’ll soon grow sick of eating eggs.

“The egg diet will burn you out on eggs,” said one person. “Done it and it works but hate eggs now.”

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 10:49 AM
