Beware of Easter Hazards for Your Pets

Easter lilies are a springtime tradition, but as lovely as they look, they’re especially toxic to cats. All parts of the flower are toxic, according to Pet Assure, causing gastrointestinal upset and possible kidney damage. Even a small bite could be harmful to your pets.

Here are more Easter hazards:

• Chocolate. While chocolate treats are a staple of Easter celebrations, they contain theobromine, which is toxic to dogs and cats. Symptoms of chocolate poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, and seizures.

• Plastic Easter grass. The colorful plastic grass used to line Easter baskets can be hazardous if ingested by pets. It can cause intestinal blockages, which may require surgical intervention.

• Candy wrappers. Foil and plastic wrappers can be appealing to pets, but if swallowed, they can cause choking or internal blockages.

• Small toys and decorations. Easter-themed toys and decorations can pose a choking hazard for pets if they are small enough to be swallowed.

• Sugar-free candy. Many sugar-free candies contain xylitol, a sweetener that is extremely toxic to dogs, leading to hypoglycemia, seizures, and even liver failure.

• Easter foods. Use caution when giving pets tables scraps from your traditional Easter table. Turkey and ham are high in salt and fat which can lead to digestive issues. Garlic and onion are also toxic to pets. Hot cross buns contain raisins which can lead to renal failure in pets.

• Animal bones. According to the ASPCA , cooked animal bones tend to splinter, so there is a risk for esophageal damage if ingested by either dogs or cats. If this does happen, increase the fiber in the pet’s diet and monitor the passage of bones through the gastrointestinal tract.

Be mindful of these hazards and keep them out of reach of your furry friends to ensure a safe and joyous Easter celebration for everyone. If your pet inadvertently does ingest a toxic substance, seek veterinary help immediately. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center phone number is 888-426-4435. For the Pet Poison Helpline, call 855-764-7661.