Earwax: Fact vs. Fiction

The way we obsess with removing wax from our ears, you’d think it’s something hurtful or dangerous. In fact, earwax is the good guy, protecting and lubricating our ears. And improper removal of earwax can cause damage and infection, says Dr. Marcella Bothwell, a pediatric otolaryngologist at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

“Earwax acts as a filter. It prevents harmful things like bugs, sand, and dirt from getting into our ears and into the ear drum. It’s also antimicrobial,” she says. “Think of earwax as the body’s own natural antibiotics.”

According to WebMD, here are some other fascinating facts, and sometimes fiction, about earwax, or its more accurate term, cerumen: