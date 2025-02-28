Earbuds Harbor More Bacteria Than a Cutting Board

Your faithful earbuds can be harboring nasty bacteria, especially staphylococcus and pseudomonas, two types that can cause infection. Cleaning your earbuds, headphones and other devices that enter or surround your ears is critical not only for improved quality of sound, but also to prevent infection.

According to WIRED, headphones can house 2,700 times the bacteria found on a cutting board or six times more bacteria than the kitchen sink. When working out with earbuds or fiddling with them in the ear to get the best sound, there is a risk of scraping or damaging the inner ear, which can make it easier for pathogens to enter your body. In addition, the sweat that accumulates on the devices helps bacteria thrive there.

According to Bose, earbuds should be thoroughly cleaned every two months. Here are some tips:

• Hold the earbuds gently between two fingers. Using a small dab of water on a lint-free cloth, wipe the entire exterior of the earbud. Be careful not to get any water in any of the openings. Use another cloth to dry completely.

• To remove gross earwax and dust from your earbuds use a cotton swab, and the pointed end of a dental floss stick to get into the hard-to-reach crevices. A piece of tape or putty can help pull out any stuck gunk, says Bose. You can also buy special cleaning tools.

• Use alcohol-free wipes and sprays to clean grubby earbuds, says Wired. They won’t harm rubber, silicone, plastic or acrylic but can help dissolve wax quickly.

• Clean your charging case. Clean the exterior regularly by wiping with a lint-free cloth. Use a soft-bristled brush to clean the charging port and a toothbrush to gently scrub the inside and loosen any debris that’s stuck.

• Give your earbuds a swipe after every use and store them in their charging case to protect them, and never in your bag or pockets.

• Keep your ears clean! That’s one way to prevent wax buildup on your earbuds.

Apple has a comprehensive guide to AirPod maintenance that is applicable to other brands as well. Regularly cleaning your earbuds protects your investment to help you get the best sound quality and prevents ear infections as well.