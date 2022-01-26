5 Common Causes of Ear Pain

Ear pain can be extremely uncomfortable, as any sufferer knows, and you may be surprised to find that the discomfort often originates in areas other than the ear. Infections are frequently the cause of ear pain in children, but in older folks it may not be the case.

“Most of the time when your ear hurts, it’s not your ear’s fault,” says Dr. Oliver F. Adunka, a professor in the department of otolaryngology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “It’s usually an issue somewhere else that is referred to the ear.”

According to AARP, your ear, nose and throat doctor can usually get to the root of the problem. However, some symptoms such as blood or other drainage from the ear, sudden dizziness, or hearing loss, or ringing sounds may be signs of serious medical issues and require a more immediate visit to a medical professional.

Here are some common triggers for ear pain: