Cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Recalled

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar cans sold in 12-pack and 24-pack cases as they actually contain full sugar content. More than 19,000 of these cases have been targeted for mislabeling making them unsafe for people with diabetes and others who need to avoid sugar, according to TODAY.

On May 23, the FDA and Dr Pepper issued an initial, voluntary recall for the products, says Food & Wine. And then on June 5, the FDA reclassified the recall as a Class II, which it describes as a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

For reference, one 12-ounce can of regular Dr. Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar. Pepsi Beverages Company in Jacksonville, Florida is the recalling firm listed and the product code for the mislabeled beverage is XXXXRSO5165. The “Best By” date is Feb.16, 2026. Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are the three states that are affected by the recall.

The FDA notes on its website that you can return the recalled products to the store where they were purchased. You can also safely dispose of them. The beverages can be safely consumed by people who are not medically affected by drinking the classic, full-sugar Dr. Pepper.