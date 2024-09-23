New Study Finds Dog and Human Brains Sync Up

Researchers in China have conducted a first-ever experiment that shows our brains can synchronize with dogs, suggesting a deep neurological level of bonding.

According to ScienceAlert, scientists placed electrodes on the heads of both human and canine study participants, which were beagle pups, and had them interact in various ways. Using cutting edge, noninvasive technology called dual-EEG to measure brain activity simultaneously in both dogs and humans, the scientists discovered that certain areas of the brain synced when the subjects engaged in bonding behaviors such as petting or staring into each other’s eyes.

Petting induced higher interbrain activity in the parietal region of the brain, reported the researchers, while gazing triggered higher brain activity in the frontal region of the brain.

This “interbrain coupling” sheds new light on the bond between humans and canines, says Study Finds. The brain synchronization followed typical patterns with the human brain activity leading and the dog brain activity following, which makes sense in the real world where humans are typically the pack leader.

A further discovery by the research team was that the dogs who had an autism-linked mutation called SHANK3, which is linked to humans with autism, had trouble synchronizing with humans. A single dose of the psychedelic drug LSD appeared to repair this flaw in brain synchronization.

The study, which appeared in the journal Advanced Science, might open the door to new avenues of research into how we can strengthen the human-animal bond and develop new therapies for people suffering from PTSD or anxiety disorders. But it certainly confirms why we call dogs “man’s best friend” as our four-legged canine companions seem to be more in sync with our thoughts and feelings than we could ever have imagined.