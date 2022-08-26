Treat Your Furry Friends to a Doggy Doughnut for National Dog Day

Dogs across the U.S. are in for a treat. In honor of National Dog Day, observed annually on August 26th, Krispy Kreme is offering new dog-friendly doughnuts made with all-natural ingredients for man’s best friend. They’ll come in six classic flavors specially formulated to be canine compatible and will be available over the weekend until they run out.

According to People, the special hard-baked treats were made by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based pet treat company, and are designed for dogs of all sizes and ages. They will be sold in a limited-edition, dog-inspired six-count box, along with a red bandana covered in a pattern of dogs, bones, and doughnuts, also for sale.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

Veterinary experts say that giving your pooch the occasional treat helps show them how special they are. Dog treats are great training rewards if you are training your puppy with positive reinforcement, according to PupLife. Some treats have added nutrients that help ease arthritis or improve dental health.

There are several things to consider when selecting a healthy treat for your dog:

• Calories count. Obesity is as big a problem in the dog community as it is among humans in America. Too much weight contributes to a wide range of health problems including arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease. Make sure you choose low-calorie dog treats if you are giving them throughout the day.

• Avoid table scraps. Giving Fido people food is a bad idea. Human food tends to be high in calories and low in vitamins and other nutrients for dogs. Also, some foods — like chocolate — can be toxic.

• Buy treats with natural ingredients. Look for dog treats made from whole grains and oats, or single source proteins like chicken or lamb. Your vet can offer guidance. Or check out this list of organic dog treats from Amazon.

• Keep treats to 10% of your dog’s diet. Learn to read labels and check nutrients. Make sure your dog’s overall diet is balanced and nutritious so your furry friend will be with you for a long time.

But this weekend, loosen the reigns a little and treat your dog to a doggy doughnut. Krispy Kreme is offering six flavors to choose ─ Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Chocolate Cheesecake. Note that carob, not actual chocolate, was used to make these dog-safe treats. For more nutritional information, visit their website. Remember that only service dogs are permitted into the stores, but all others are welcome to get their limited edition treats through the drive-thru.