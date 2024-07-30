When Doctors Sit, Patients Listen

A new study suggests that when physicians sit instead of standing over patients in a hospital bed, the patients view them more favorably. Researchers from the University of Michigan Veteran Affairs Ann Arbor Healthcare System analyzed 14 studies that looked at how a doctor’s posture affects patients.

According to Study Finds, patients view seated doctors more favorably. While this might seem like a small detail, when patients feel more comfortable with their doctors, they are more likely to follow treatment recommendations and have better health outcomes.

When a doctor stands over a patient’s bed, it can be interpreted as intimidating as opposed to being consulted at eye levels. While the researchers noted that physicians don’t have to pull up a chair for every conversation, they should consider sitting down for serious talks such as discussing diagnosis and treatment plans.

The study, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, encouraged hospitals to ensure each patient has a dedicated chair in their room so that clinicians feel more comfortable sitting down to chat. This could lead to more positive hospital experiences for patients, said the researchers.

“We hope our work will bring more recognition to the significance of sitting and the general conclusion that patients appreciate it,” said Dr. Nathan Houchens, a faculty member at the University of Michigan and a VA hospitalist who worked with students to review the evidence gathered for the study.

Out of the 14 studies reviewed, 10 found at least one positive benefit when doctors sat with patients. For example, patients felt the doctor spent more time with them even when the actual time was the same seated or standing, they viewed the doctor as more compassionate, and found that communication was better.

The researchers noted that larger studies are needed to evaluate the evidence, but said that their findings reveal a low-cost, simple-to-implement way to improve patient care in hospital settings. This small change in body language could be a way to improve patents’ hospital experiences and possibly their health outcomes.