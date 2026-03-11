WATCH TV LIVE

Questions to Ask at Your Next Doctor's Visit

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 05:44 PM EDT

Doctor’s appointments can be stressful, and many patients leave without asking all the questions they intended. Experts say clear communication with your healthcare provider is essential to getting the best care. Here are several questions worth asking at your next visit:

• What screenings should I have? According to TIME, during your annual checkup you should ask which screening tests are recommended based on your age, sex, personal health history, and family history. You can also ask about mental health screenings if you have symptoms of depression or anxiety.

• What vitamins or supplements should I take? Recommendations can vary depending on lifestyle and where you live. For example, people who live in areas with little sunlight may need vitamin D supplements, says Dr. Jessica Edwards, CEO of Zara Medical. Vegetarians may also need vitamin B12.

• Are you familiar with my condition? If you receive a new diagnosis, it’s reasonable to ask whether your doctor has experience treating the condition. If not, they may be able to refer you to a specialist who can provide more targeted care.

• What are my treatment options? Your goals and lifestyle should be part of the treatment decision. If a recommended treatment might interfere with daily life or cause unpleasant side effects, ask about alternatives. One patient with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, for example, wanted to spend his remaining months attending the opera. His doctor adjusted the treatment plan so he could continue enjoying those performances.

• When should I start feeling better? If you are recovering from illness or surgery, ask for a general timeline for improvement. It’s also helpful to ask about warning signs that mean you should seek additional care.

• When will I get my test results? Waiting for lab or imaging results can be stressful. Ask when results will be available and how you will receive them — by phone, online portal, or follow-up visit.

• Can you explain that in simpler terms? Medical language can be confusing. Don’t hesitate to ask your doctor to explain complex terms in plain language so you fully understand your condition and treatment.

• Will my insurance cover this? If a test or treatment is not covered, ask whether lower-cost options are available. Some pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy groups offer financial assistance programs.

• Can you help me understand what you would recommend? Dr. Kate Burke, an emergency medicine physician, encourages doctors to consider how they would advise a loved one. She often teaches medical students to look patients in the eye and say, “If you were my sister, this is what I would do.” Approaching care this way can help guide thoughtful and compassionate decisions.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 11 March 2026 05:44 PM
