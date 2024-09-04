Foods That Aid Digestion and a Better Night's Sleep

There’s nothing worse than suffering from heartburn when you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep. Consuming that huge bowl of pasta or scarfing down a steak and potatoes for dinner, not to mention that late night ice cream or cookies, can disrupt digestion, which can lead to bloating and discomfort, according to Real Simple.

“When we don’t properly digest our food because we’re eating too much or are stressed, it can lead to disrupted sleep patterns and discomfort throughout the night, impacting our ability to wake up feeling refreshed and energized in the morning,” says Elyse Wagner, a registered nutritionist. This impacts not only the body, but also the mind and mood.

Here’s what to eat for maximum digestion:

• Lean protein. Salmon, eggs, beans and nuts are nutrient powerhouses that are low in fat and easy to digest. Consuming lean proteins will help promote stomach acid that breaks down food, aiding digestion, while leaving you satiated.

• Ginger. Ginger is very useful in helping digestion and can be used in a variety of ways in meals, teas and in soups. Ellen Kamhi, Ph.D., author of The Natural Medicine Chest, says ginger root is a common spice used throughout the world to help with digestive disorders. Ginger can reduce the likelihood of stomach acid flowing up into the esophagus. It can be peeled and grated for use in cooking or steeped in hot water to make ginger tea. The most important thing to remember about consuming ginger is moderation, says the expert. Sticking to four grams — a bit less than a fourth of a cup— should be enough to give you relief.

• Leafy greens. Kale, spinach, and arugula are examples of healthy leafy greens that contain specific sugars that promote healthy gut bacteria. They also provide nutrients and fiber to help with digestion and boost energy at the same time. Steam the greens lightly or use them raw in salads.

• Herbal teas. Wagner says that drinking herbal teas like ginger, peppermint or chamomile after dinner can soothe the digestive tract and promote better digestion. Make a hot cup of herbal tea a nighttime ritual not only for digestion but also to help you relax before sleep.

• Probiotic sodas. These trendy beverages are delicious and great for digestion, says Real Simple. They are full of fiber and help you digest foods more efficiently while boosting the immune system. They aren’t a substitute for fiber found in food but are a great addition for aiding digestion and soothing the stomach.