Dr. Crandall: Make These Lifestyle Changes Now to Boost Longevity

Make lifestyle changes now and you can enjoy a long, healthy life.

Many of us grew up eating foods that were not heart healthy, but we can all change that now and reap the benefits, according to Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

So how do we do that? “The bottom line is this ─ we want natural foods. Things that grow out of the ground or off the tree, fruits, vegetables, nuts…,” Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.” “And we want to stay away from processed foods, of course,” adds Crandall.

Instead of processed meats or fatty beef, get your protein from plant-based sources such as any type of beans, anything that grows in a pod, says Crandall. In addition, fatty fish and lean chicken are good protein sources.

“So, as we go through the supermarket, we want to go around the edges where all the fruit is, all the vegetables, all the fresh meat, and stick to that and stay away from the center of the supermarket, which contains all the processed foods. They're just not good for us at all,” emphasizes Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

According to two studies published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, young and middle-aged adults who ate a healthful, plant-based diet were at lower risk for cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.

In addition to a healthy diet, other lifestyle changes, including exercise, are important for health. “Activity is key to living a long life,” stresses Crandall. Crandall says his older patients stay healthy and active by swimming, walking, cycling, playing tennis, and even ballroom dancing.

The American Heart Association recommends aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity (or a combination of both) each week.

Crandall says we need to combine a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise with other lifestyle measures. He recommends eight hours of sleep and getting up and going to bed at the same time each day. And limiting alcohol intake is another big key to living a long life, says Crandall.

Crandall says having a partner or friend to keep each other accountable to staying on a heart-healthy plan is also helpful.

“We can do this…we can live a long life,” emphasizes Crandall.