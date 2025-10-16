Diane Keaton, the beloved Oscar-winning actress known for her grace, wit, and timeless talent, died of pneumonia, her family confirms. Keaton died on October 11 at the age of 79.

Keaton's family released a statement to People magazine, saying: “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11.”

According to NBC News, the statement continued: “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.”

Pneumonia is a lung infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. These air sacs can fill with fluid or pus, causing symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. The illness can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi and poses a serious risk to older adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Health experts warn that pneumonia remains a major cause of death worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that pneumonia is responsible for approximately 2.5 million deaths globally each year. This includes hundreds of thousands of children under five and many elderly individuals. In the United States alone, pneumonia claims an estimated 50,000 lives annually.

The CDC notes that while pneumococcal disease is common in young children, older adults face the greatest risk of serious illness and death. Vaccines can help protect against pneumococcal infections, including invasive disease — when bacteria invade normally germ-free parts of the body such as the blood. This type of infection is often severe and can be fatal.

Keaton, a gifted actor and director, left an indelible mark on film and popular culture. She is survived by her daughter, Dexter, and her son, Duke, both of whom she adopted in her 50s.