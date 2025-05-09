Diana Ross's Secrets to Staying Youthful

Singer Diana Ross wowed at the Met Gala last Monday, proving she’s still supreme. The 81-year-old celebrity wore a magnificent gown with an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her five children and eight grandchildren. But it wasn’t just the “forever family gown” that grabbed attention, Ross’s youthful appearance proved that age can be just a number.

According to TODAY, here are Ross’s four simple healthy lifestyle tips:

• Never retire. Last March, Ross told a sold-out audience in New York City that she’s “never going to retire.” The benefits of working later in life include a longer life expectancy and better health, say the experts at Harvard Medical School. People who are still working after the age of 65 are about three times more likely to report being in good health and about half as likely to suffer from serious health problems such as cancer or heart disease. Other studies have shown an association between reduced risk of dementia and heart attack with working in later life.

• Value family. Ross has often said that her children and grandchildren are her priority in life. Research shows that social connections are important to well-being. Dr. Amit Shah, a geriatrician at the Mayo Clinic says that social interaction yields “enormous health benefits.” Shah explains that socializing with others is exercise for your brain. “It’s one of the best ways to improve cognitive flexibility,” he says. “It’s likely more beneficial than doing crossword puzzles or other brain games.”

• Keep a routine. Even though Ross still tours in her 80s, she makes sure that she eats regular meals and gets enough sleep, notes her daughter Rhonda Ross, whose father was the legendary record producer, Berry Gordy. In an interview with Forbes, Rhonda said, “The environment that my mother has established on tour is a real professionalism, a real civility, good mental health,” she says, adding that there is no drinking or drugs on tours and most of the performers go to the gym and workout.

• Intermittent fasting. Ross practices intermittent fasting as part of her routine. Intermittent fasting involves alternating periods of eating and fasting, which can help to improve metabolism and promote overall health. Many studies suggest that intermittent fasting can reduce inflammation, improve blood sugar levels, and enhance brain function. Ross credits this eating pattern for her sustained energy and vitality, allowing her to continue performing and living life to the fullest while maintaining her youthful appearance