Diabetes Cases Have Doubled: Protect Yourself

Friday, 15 November 2024 02:01 PM EST

Diabetes rates have doubled worldwide in the last 30 years, according to new statistics published this week in The Lancet journal. The study authors note that this is the first global analysis of the number of diabetes cases and treatment rates that includes all countries.

And while the diabetes rates increased the most in poorer nations, richer countries were also affected by this chronic disease that occurs when the body can’t regulate blood sugar levels. In fact, the U.S. had the highest diabetes rates of wealthy countries, with 11.4% of women and 13.6% of men diagnosed with the disease.

About 38 million Americans, that’s 1 in 10 people, have diabetes. And 1 in 5 people don’t realize they have this dangerous condition, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Why the increase in diabetes?

Nutrition.  A large factor in the rise of diabetes is nutrition, says Roger Seheult, M.D., a critical care physician, pulmonologist, and sleep physician at Optum California

“We are eating a lot of processed foods. As we get up in age, and also get up in weight, this increases insulin resistance,” Dr. Seheult tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.” Insulin resistance occurs when your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas to help manage blood glucose.

Exercise. Another significant factor in the rise of diabetes is the lack of exercise. “We're not doing as much exercise as we should be, and I'm not talking about going to the gym and getting a 24-hour fitness membership, but just going outside, doing gardening, cleaning up around the house, says Seheult. “These are things that we can do to improve our chances of not getting diabetes.”

Water. Americans drink too many sugary beverages, says Seheult. A lot of things that we drink have sugar, and that directly causes insulin resistance, he says. “Water is a good thing to drink,” advises Seheult.

Sunlight. Seheult points out that because of industrialization in many of the countries hardest hit by diabetes, people are not getting outside and exposed to the sun.  “There is emerging evidence that infrared light from the sun, it can be very beneficial,” explains Seheult.  “We are inside 93% of the time, and the infrared light doesn't get in there.”

Seheult points out an easy way to remember these strategies for preventing diabetes. “Whether we're talking about Nutrition, Exercise, Water or Sunlight, by the way, that stands for N-E-W-S, like Newsmax…these are the things that can help,” stresses Seheult.

Friday, 15 November 2024 02:01 PM
