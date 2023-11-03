×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: diabetes | type 2 | salt | risk | prevention

Too Much Salt Could Raise Your Risk for Diabetes

salt on a wood spoon
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 03 November 2023 09:22 AM EDT

Put down the saltshaker — especially if you’re at risk of Type 2 diabetes.

While the condition brings to mind the need to avoid sugar, a new study links it to frequent salt consumption.

“We already know that limiting salt can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, but this study shows for the first time that taking the saltshaker off the table can help prevent Type 2 diabetes as well,” said lead study author Dr. Lu Qi. He is chair and professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans.

“It’s not a difficult change to make, but it could have a tremendous impact on your health,” Qi said in a university news release.

To better understand the link, the researchers surveyed more than 400,000 adults registered in the UK Biobank about their salt intake.

Over almost 12 years on average, the research team saw more than 13,000 cases of Type 2 diabetes develop.

Compared to those who “never” or “rarely” used salt, participants who “sometimes,” “usually” or “always” added salt had a respective 13%, 20% and 39% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to the study.

Why high salt intake would have this impact is not fully understood.

Qi thinks salt encourages people to eat larger portions, which then increases the chances of developing risk factors such as obesity and inflammation.

The study did find an association between frequent consumption of salt and higher body mass index and waist-to-hip ratio.

The next step is a clinical trial controlling the amount of salt participants consume and observing the effects.

For now, it’s never too early to start searching for low-sodium ways to season your favorite foods, Qi suggested.

This is especially good advice for those at risk of diabetes, including anyone with prediabetes, a history of gestational diabetes or a sedentary lifestyle (physically active less than three times a week). If you're overweight, age 45 or older or have a family history of diabetes, your risk is also elevated.

The findings were published Nov. 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Put down the saltshaker - especially if you're at risk of Type 2 diabetes. While the condition brings to mind the need to avoid sugar, a new study links it to frequent salt consumption. "We already know that limiting salt can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and...
diabetes, type 2, salt, risk, prevention
350
2023-22-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 09:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved