Electric Pulses to Intestine Improve Diabetes

High-voltage electrical pulses to the upper region of the small intestine in a minimally invasive procedure can significantly improve Type 2 diabetes, researchers reported at the Digestive Disease Week meeting.

The magnitude of improvement is comparable to the diabetes benefits seen with gastric bypass weight loss surgery, particularly in patients who receive the highest-dose electrical pulses, the researchers said.

“This first-of-its-kind study demonstrates that non-thermal pulsed electric field energy treatment of the duodenum can significantly and durably improve... insulin resistance and beta cell function,” the main body processes involved in type 2 diabetes, Dr. Richard Pratley of the AdventHealth Diabetes Institute in Orlando, Florida, who worked on the study, said in a statement.

As nutrients move from the stomach into the small intestine, the cells of the duodenum play a crucial role in glucose regulation. Typically in Type 2 diabetes, the duodenum is inflamed and dysfunctional. Delivery of the electric pulses triggers the body to regenerate healthy cells that can help control blood sugar levels.

The 51 mostly overweight or obese patients with Type 2 diabetes who participated in the trial of the Endogenex Pulsed Electric Field System known as ReCET, showed significant improvements in insulin sensitivity and pancreas beta cell function at 12 weeks, with improvements persisting at 48 weeks, the researchers reported.

Patients also had significant improvements in blood sugar control and body weight.

The researchers are now testing the procedure in a pivotal trial in overweight individuals with Type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled by non-insulin glucose-lowering medications.

While the current studies are looking at blood sugar control and weight loss, study leader Dr. Barham Abu Dayyeh of Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles said the treatment is likely to also work for Type 2 diabetes in patients who are not overweight.

“We believe any patient who has Type 2 diabetes, is struggling to maintain control of their disease, and is progressing toward (needing multiple diabetes medications) or insulin will be target candidates,” he said.