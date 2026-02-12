Smartwatches May Soon Predict a Depression Relapse

Your smartwatch might soon do more than just count your steps or check your heart rate: It could serve as a literal early-warning system for your mental health.

New research from McMaster University suggests that wearable trackers can detect the subtle signs of a depression relapse weeks or even months before an actual episode.

The study — published Feb. 11 in JAMA Psychiatry, — followed 93 Canadian adults for up to two years. All had a diagnosis of major depressive disorder and had previously recovered from a depression episode.

Patients wore a research-grade device similar to a Fitbit or Apple Watch around the clock and had regular in-person visits for depression assessment and data download.

By analyzing more than 32,000 days of their data, scientists found that a person’s daily rhythms tell a story.

Specifically, people with irregular sleep schedules had nearly double the risk of falling back into a depressive episode.

The most telling sign wasn't just how long someone slept, but how different their day was from their night.

When the data showed less of a difference between daytime movement and nighttime rest, a relapse was often right around the corner.

“Imagine a future where a smartwatch can warn people with depression: ‘A new episode of depression is very likely coming within the next four weeks. How about seeing your health-care provider?’ ” said Dr. Benicio Frey, a professor of psychiatry at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

By collecting data passively, digital health wearables allow for continuous monitoring between doctor's appointments. This "always-on" approach could revolutionize how mental health is managed, moving from reactive treatments to proactive prevention, researchers noted.

“While it has been long recognized that abnormal sleep and activity patterns are associated with greater risk of depression relapse, the ability to passively detect these abnormal patterns using smart sensors opens an exciting new window of opportunity for personalizing the care of conditions that may reoccur, like depression,” the researchers noted.

Major depressive disorder is a recurring challenge for many, with about 60% of patients experiencing a relapse within five years of recovery, researchers said in background notes. Roughly 16% of U.S. adults are faced with it in a given year.

Traditionally, doctors have had to wait for patients to report symptoms — like low mood or loss of interest — which often appear only after the depression relapse is already in full swing.

The foresight from digital health tools may give patients and clinicians a chance to adjust treatments or lifestyle changes before quality of life takes a turn.