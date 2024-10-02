Researchers Identify Two New Dementia Risk Factors

A new study, published in The Lancet, has identified two new factors linked to an increased risk for dementia. Researchers found that lowering LDL cholesterol and treating vision loss can help prevent dementia. The two new risk factors have been added to the existing list of 12 modifiable risk factors that include smoking, obesity and hypertension.

According to Health, the initial 12 risk factors were linked to 40% of dementia cases. But the researchers concluded that addressing all 14, including lowering LDL and addressing vision loss, can reduce the risk of developing dementia by 45%, that’s nearly half.

“These findings provide hope,” said lead author Gill Livingston, professor of psychiatry at University College London. “Although change is difficult and some associations might be only partly causal, our new evidence synthesis shows how individuals can reduce their dementia risk.”

While age is the major risk factor for dementia, researchers have previously identified 12 “potentially modifiable risk factors,” according to CNBC.

• Less education

• Hypertension.

• Hearing impairment.

• Smoking.

• Obesity.

• Depression.

• Physical inactivity.

• Diabetes.

• Low social contact.

• Excessive alcohol consumption.

• Traumatic brain injury.

• Air pollution.

Dementia, which includes Alzheimer’s disease, refers to neurological conditions that affect a person’s cognitive ability, says Health. About 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with the condition and the numbers of those affected are expected to rise to 13.8 million by 2060.

In the latest study, researchers found that high LDL cholesterol was one of the most significant factors linked to dementia, along with hearing impairment, lower education level and social isolation in senior years. Based on the total evidence, the researchers said that people should monitor their cognitive, physical, and social activity throughout life, but especially as they get older.

“Dementia isn’t just a result of aging; it’s a complex interplay of genetics, environment, and lifestyle,” said David Eagleman, a neuroscientist at Stanford University. “Our brains are shaped by everything we do, from out diet to our social lives.”