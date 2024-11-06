Science-Backed Strategies to Boost Your Memory

While aging may increase your risk of dementia, it is not an inevitable diagnosis. There are ways to safeguard your memory, according to WebMD. Here are some expert tips:

• Take vitamins. A healthy diet is the staple of optimal cognitive function, but research has shown that low levels of vitamin C, K and B vitamins can increase your risk of cognitive decline. In fact, higher levels of vitamin K in the brain lower your risk of dementia by up to 20%. Vitamin K is found in many foods, including green leafy vegetables, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, fish, liver, meat, eggs, and cereals.

• Stay busy. According to Inc, researchers found that people who keep working later in life rather than retiring have a slower decline in cognitive function. The study published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization examined millions of Chinese workers and found that those who were eligible for a government pension plan and retired suffered “significant adverse effects on cognition functioning,” compared with workers who continued to be employed.

• Eat brain-boosting foods. Colorful fruits and vegetables such as strawberries, peppers, apples and oranges, contain flavonoids that researchers say sharpens memory and thinking. Aim for five servings a day to reap the benefits.

• Learn a new skill. Even if you have hobbies that keep you busy, stretching your mental muscles by learning a new skill improves the neuroplasticity of the brain. “One of the best ways to preserve neuroplasticity is also the simplest: keep learning!” says James Greenblatt, M.D., a renowned integrative physician, and founder of Psychiatry Defined. “Strive continuously to engage in new activities, skills, or hobbies. Every time we expose our brains to a new pressure, we trigger those adaptive biological responses that facilitate learning.”

• Keep moving. Studies show that adults who are highly physically active have a whopping 88% lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who are moderately active. Activity also helps improve sleep and decrease stress, both of which are important for cognitive functioning.

• Get enough sleep. Sleep deficit can lead to several neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to studies. Lack of sleep affects our judgment and memory even after two to three nights of recovery sleep, says Inc. And do not be afraid to take naps. Researchers found that people who habitually nap have a larger total brain volume and experience less brain shrinkage over time — the equivalent of 2.6 to 6.5 years of aging.

• Read a few pages before bedtime. Curling up with a good book before you go to sleep helps boost brain power, according to experts at Mather Hospital. Reading improves memory function and enhances connectivity in the brain, while promoting relaxation and quality sleep.

• Stay social. A study by the National Institute on Aging revealed that social isolation is associated with a 50% increased risk of dementia. Researchers at Florida State University College of Medicine found that people who experience feelings of loneliness are over 30% more likely to develop dementia than those who don’t. Take a walk with friends, volunteer, and find ways to connect with others to fill your social calendar while enjoying benefits to your brain.