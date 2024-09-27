Best Breakfast for Beating Dementia

Research shows that what you choose for your morning meal may help preserve cognitive function.

According to WebMD, breakfast kick-starts your metabolism, helping you burn calories throughout the day. It also gives you energy and helps you focus on work or at school. Many studies have linked eating breakfast to good health, including better memory and concentration, lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, a reduced risk for diabetes, heart disease, and being overweight.

Including one particular food for your first meal of the day can help boost your brain as well as your overall health.

According to EatingWell, dietitians recommend eating Greek yogurt in the morning topped with polyphenol-rich berries and walnuts for omega-3 fatty acids. You can top your breakfast parfait with a little honey or maple syrup.

Yogurt is a good source of probiotics that support gut health. Having a strong connection between the gut and the brain plays an important role in cognitive function. Probiotics help enhance this communication by promoting the production of neurotransmitters and reducing inflammation. Yogurt also contains brain-boosting vitamins such as B12 and D.

Experts at Harvard Health say the flavonoids in berries that give these fruit their hue help improve memory. A study by researchers at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that women who consumed two or more servings of blueberries and strawberries weekly delayed memory decline by up to two-and-a-half years. Regular fruit consumption helps combat oxidative stress and inflammation that age the brain and helps regulate blood pressure, another factor that preserves brain health.

All nuts are excellent sources of protein and healthy fats, but walnuts may stand out as the best type to improve memory and brain health. A study from UCLA found that people who eat walnuts regularly had improved cognitive test scores. Walnuts are high in a type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Diets rich in ALA and other fatty acids have been linked to lower blood pressure and cleaner arteries, so eating walnuts benefits both the brain and the heart, says Health.

Eating the right breakfast is one way to protect your brain from premature aging and dementia. You should also include:

• Regular physical activity to stimulate cardiovascular health and improve brain function.

• Eating a healthy diet throughout out the day filled with fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

• Mental exercise. Keep the brain stimulated by following a variety of mental exercises such as doing crosswords and puzzles, learning new skills, and reading.

• Social connection. Many studies have shown that maintaining a strong social network helps mental well-being and cognitive function.

• Cutting back on alcohol and stopping smoking. Addressing these two activities can protect brain cells to reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

• Managing stress. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation or deep breathing exercises to protect the brain from the harmful effects of stress.

• Getting enough sleep. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep to help the brain detoxify. Without sleep, you can’t form or maintain the pathways in your brain that let you learn and create new memories. Lack of sleep makes it harder to concentrate and respond quickly.