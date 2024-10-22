3 Household Products That Raise Dementia Risk

A new study from Chinese researchers highlights the relationship between cognitive decline and common household chemicals. Previous studies have shown links between chemicals and cancer, respiratory illnesses, and damage to the central nervous system. Now, scientists believe that overexposure to three household products in particular may increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The data compiled in the latest study showed that regularly using disinfectant cleaners, air fresheners and anti-caries products, such as fluoride, to prevent cavities in teeth, may contribute to cognitive decline in adults 65 and older.

The researchers noted that frequent, combined use of these household products increased the risk of dementia even further. While previous studies have focused on the effect of chemicals on children and pets, the latest study reveals how they can affect people even later in life. Since seniors tend to spend more time indoors, this also increases the risk of exposure.

“The impact of indoor air quality on health status cannot be ignored,” the researchers wrote. This conclusion bolsters yet another reason why getting outdoors is good for your health.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. That number will nearly double by 2050, says The Healthy.

Alzheimer's disease is on the rise in developed countries, and some experts believe there is a correlation between overly zealous hygiene and increased risk of developing the disease. It’s called the “hygiene hypothesis,” a theory that suggests that modern environments are too clean, which can lead to an inadequate immune system and an increased risk of allergic and autoimmune diseases. Molly Fox, a biological anthropologist from UCLA, led a study across 192 countries that suggested that the lack of exposure to bacteria affects the immune system, leaving your brain at risk for inflammation.

“A better understanding of how environmental sanitation influences Alzheimer’s risk could open up avenues for both lifestyle and pharmaceutical strategies to limit Alzheimer’s prevalence,” she said. While good hygiene is important, experts advise using everyday soap and avoid all the unnecessary chemicals whenever you can.