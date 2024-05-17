WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Crandall: Improve Heart Health With Prayer

By    |   Friday, 17 May 2024 04:35 PM EDT

A new study released this week found that practicing yoga can improve the health of people with heart failure.

According to the researchers, heart failure patients experience fatigue, breathlessness, and inability to participate in usual activities.

For the study, heart failure patients who practiced yoga at least once a week experienced significant improvement in heart rate, blood pressure, and heart function, compared to those who only took medications. They were also better able to do everyday activities, such as walking and climbing stairs.

“Yoga in terms of a breathing exercise and stretching is helpful,” says Chauncey Crandall, M.D., the New York Times bestselling author and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

“But I’d rather you do something else for exercise,” Crandall told Newsmax's "Newsline."

“We are a spirit, body and soul and yoga focuses in on that maybe in a false direction,” said Crandall.

“I’m a Christian so I like to focus on the word of God, a higher power, and leaning in that direction. And that works.”

In his book “Touching Heaven: A Cardiologist’s Encounters With Death and Living Proof of an Afterlife,” Dr. Crandall weaves together stories of his divine encounters as a doctor, husband, father and believer in God. Crandall has witnessed the power of prayer in healing with his own patients. 

To improve health, Crandall says exercise works and so does entering a cardiac rehabilitation program, if needed.

And he adds, we can do other things. “We can read the word of God. We can focus on a higher power.”

“If we do that,” says Crandall, “We will live a longer life.”

