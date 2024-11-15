Dr. Crandall: The 'Super 5' Supplements to Ward Off Colds, Flu

Winter and holiday gatherings are fast approaching, and so are those nasty germs that cause miserable colds and flu. So now is the time to boost your immune system to prevent and fight seasonal illness.

Chauncey Crandall, M.D., world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida recommends taking supplements to protect yourself.

Editor’s Note: Don't Spend a Dime on Vitamins — Until You Read This...

Everyone should take what I call the “Super 5,” says Crandall. “For the colds, the flu and everything that's hitting in the wintertime,” he adds.

1. Vitamin D3. “We know that people even here in Florida…75% of people in Florida are low in vitamin D3,” Dr. Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.” Vitamin D3 is the form of vitamin D that is produced naturally in the skin when exposed to the sun and is found in foods such as salmon and egg yolks. A review of studies including more than 11,000 men and women, published in BMJ, found that taking a Vitamin D3 supplement reduced the risk for respiratory tract infections, such as colds and flu. Crandall recommends taking 2,000 IUs of vitamin D3 daily.

Special: More Than 50% of Older Americans Fail to Get Enough Magnesium

2. Vitamin C. This vitamin, found in grapefruit, oranges, lemons and limes, is well-known for fighting colds. “But many of us are deficient in vitamin C and in fact, if you’ve gone to the grocery store lately fruit is really expensive,” remarks Crandall, editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report." Crandall recommends taking about 1,000 mg of vitamin C daily.

3. Vitamin B12 or B-complex. Our bodies don’t make vitamin B12, we need to take a supplement or consume foods, such as meat, dairy and eggs, to get it. And as we age, the body’s ability to absorb this vital nutrient declines. This is due to a decrease in stomach acid and in some cases regular use of antacids. According to studies, up to 20% of men and women over the age of 60 are deficient in vitamin B12. Crandall says that because we can’t get this vitamin in the diet and it is important for nerve function and memory, everyone should take a high-dose B-complex or vitamin B12 supplement every day.

Editor’s Note: Doctor: 4 Signs Your Heart Is Quietly Failing

4. Omega-3 fatty acids. Our bodies can’t produce enough of these essential fats, found in salmon and other fatty fish, that are important for brain and heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids are also important for fighting infection, according to Crandall.

5. Magnesium. This mineral promotes better sleep, which is essential for a strong immune system. It is a powerful antioxidant, prevent cell damage, and an important for nerve health, according to Crandall.

Special: Give Dr. Crandall 90 Days, and He'll Show You How to Undo Decades of Damage to Your Heart!

According to Crandall, if you take the “Super 5” supplements daily, “you will have a good winter.”