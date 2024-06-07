Dr. Crandall: The Best Supplement for Heart Health

There are so many supplements on the market ─ especially those that claim that they will boost your heart health ─ that it is hard to know which will work, and which are just a waste of money.

“It does get confusing for many people,” says Chauncey Crandall, M.D., the New York Times bestselling author and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

“I think the main thing to do is to keep it simple and one at the top of the list that I can think of right now is magnesium,” Dr. Crandall tells Newsline.

Magnesium is essential for many bodily functions, such as bone, muscle, and gut health, in addition to heart health, according to Crandall.

And many men and women, especially older adults, don’t get enough magnesium in their diet. Crandall says that according to the medical literature, approximately 60% of people are deficient in magnesium.

A magnesium deficiency can be dangerous for the heart. A study published in Cardiology Research and Practice found that low blood levels of magnesium may increase the risk for cardiovascular disease, including heart failure, stroke, and heart attack. The same research determined that low magnesium is also linked to atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that increases risk for blood clots, stroke, and heart failure, according to the American Heart Association.

On the other hand, studies have found that supplementing with magnesium can lead to reductions in blood pressure.

In addition to being essential to heart health, magnesium is helpful for alleviating leg cramps, a common problem for many adults, says Crandall, author of "The Simple Heart Cure: The 90-Day Program to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease" and editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter. Many people also have issues with gut health and magnesium helps that, too, says Crandall.

“Magnesium is at the top of my list because it is essential for many body functions,” says Crandall. “It’s something that can easily be taken without any great toxicity to it.”