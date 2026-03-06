Dr. Crandall to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Targets Food Additives

Sugary coffee drinks are coming under renewed scrutiny after comments from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently called attention to the high sugar content in beverages sold by major chains such as Dunkin' and Starbucks.

Speaking at a food policy rally, Kennedy questioned whether companies could demonstrate that heavily sweetened drinks are safe for young consumers. Critics point out that some iced coffee beverages can contain more than 100 grams of sugar in a single serving.

Cardiologist Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida and author of "The Simple Heart Cure," says excessive sugar and additives in many popular drinks are contributing to serious health problems.

"What is happening is the government has become a little lax and companies have taken advantage of it," Crandall told Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation." "They're taking advantage of you, the consumer, the people that are actually watching this show, and they're trying to get you addicted to their drinks and their products."

The concern is not just about sugar. Kennedy has also raised questions about a regulatory policy known as "generally recognized as safe," or GRAS, which lets companies introduce certain ingredients into foods without full federal review.

Crandall says the combination of high sugar levels, artificial dyes, preservatives, and other additives may be fueling a rise in chronic disease.

"The problem is there's too much sugar, too many additives, too much dye, too many ingredients in these products, and it's making us sick," Crandall said. "We get metabolic syndrome, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease — all these things I'm seeing in my practice right now."

Industry groups have pushed back on the criticism. The National Association of Manufacturers says the U.S. food and beverage supply chain provides "safe, abundant, accessible, and nutritious options for Americans."

Crandall argues that financial incentives may be driving the resistance to stricter oversight.

"Money talks, and money is very powerful in this society," he said. "But I will tell you, as a doctor, we're seeing more cases of metabolic syndrome, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease. And it's due to the bad foods that we are eating."

He believes education and healthier choices are key, particularly for younger consumers.

"If we can educate people and we can get young people hooked on a proper product when they are young, we can prevent many of the diseases and the consequences that Secretary Kennedy is talking about," Crandall said. "We need to change things. We need to fight for our children today."

Experts note that coffee itself is not necessarily the problem. In fact, research has linked moderate coffee consumption to several potential health benefits. The issue, doctors say, is how the drinks are prepared.

For many consumers, that means paying closer attention to added sugar and ingredients — and opting for simpler, less processed versions of their morning cup.