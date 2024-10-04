Dr. Crandall: Heart Disease Increases Dementia Risk

According to the American Heart Association, about 61% of Americans will have cardiovascular disease by 2050. Cardiovascular problems include high blood pressure, heart attack, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure.

Now, research finds that heart disease increases your risk for dementia.

“Heart disease is caused by elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, inactivity, sleep disturbances. Many things cause heart disease, but those same things cause Alzheimer’s disease or dementia,” says Chauncey Crandall, M.D., a world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Crandall says that when a patient comes into the office with dementia or Alzheimer’s, they check to make sure they don’t have underlying heart disease that is leading to the problem.

To prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, the disease most feared by Americans, the first thing to do is to get a good doctor, Crandall, editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter, tells Newsline.

In addition, Crandall recommends eating a Mediterranean diet, which is the best healthy brain diet, he says. Exercising regularly and managing diabetes and blood pressure are also important, according to Crandall.

People with heart disease and/or dementia tend to isolate themselves and they really need to get out and socialize, says Crandall. “They need to be out socially communicating and building new brain pathways,” urges Crandall.

Alzheimer’s disease is a result of the accumulation of the protein amyloid in the brain, says Crandall. He says that natural ways to treat this is supplementing with vitamin C, B vitamins and antioxidants. In addition, there are now medications that possibly reduce the build up of amyloid, says Crandall.

This is good news when it comes to protecting ourselves against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. “So there are pathways we can use to help us. It is not a death sentence,” says Crandall.