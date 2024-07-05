Dr. Crandall: Start This Diet Now to Reverse Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for both men and women.

And this deadly disease can strike anyone. With no family history and no warning signs, at age 48, Chauncey Crandall, M.D., a world-famous cardiologist, suffered a heart attack.

It was then that the New York Times bestselling author and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, began his journey to cure his heart disease.

Dr. Crandall’s most recent book, The Simple Heart Cure Diet & Meal Plan, describes the diet that he personally adopted that allowed him to lose weight and reverse his heart disease.

“What I have found over my 30 years of practice is we can simplify the diet a little bit … we can be more realistic … a diet that people can have compliance with,” Crandall tells Newsline. “This diet is really the Mediterranean diet,” explains Crandall, editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes minimally processed, plant-based foods including fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, whole grains, olive oil, and fish. Plus, smaller amounts of eggs, dairy, and lean meats.

Research has shown that following the Mediterranean diet lowers the risk for heart disease and diabetes. One 12-year study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that people who most closely followed the Mediterranean diet had a 25% reduced risk for cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke, compared to those who did not adhere to the diet.

The Simple Heart Cure Diet & Meal Plan provides food lists you can buy in your grocery store and recipes for the whole family. “If you follow the diet, you will have success in losing weight … and the important thing is we can actually reverse heart disease,” says Crandall.

“If you follow the principles in this book and you exercise, sleep well, lower stress, you can have a long life,” explains Crandall.

“It is possible, but we need to begin, just like I did when I was 48," emphasizes Crandall.