Dr. Crandall: Abortion Increases Risk for Heart Disease

An alarming new study found that pregnancy loss, whether natural or induced by abortion, significantly increases a woman’s risk for later heart disease.

Most people have never heard this information and Chauncey Crandall, M.D., one of American’s most famed cardiologists, knows why. “I think this information has been buried for some time,” Crandall told Newsmax's "Newsline."

Special: Heart Surgeon's Secret to Health Blood Pressure

In the study, published in the International Journal of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention, healthy women who experienced pregnancy loss through miscarriage or abortion were a whopping 200% more likely to be diagnosed with cardiovascular disease six months after having a future live birth.

“We know that early termination has consequences. Psychological consequences for sure. But when a baby is extracted from the womb of the mother, there are physiological changes that go on that have not been well described.” said Crandall, the New York Times bestselling author and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

Important: Celebrated Cardiologist Discovered Evidence of Afterlife

Crandall explained that when a baby is forcibly removed during abortion there is an inflammatory reaction that takes place within the womb that is carried throughout the body to other organs, including the heart. “And there are consequences down the road that these women develop underlying heart disease, such as stroke, myocardial infarction, and congestive heart failure. I’m concerned about it,” Crandall warned.

Dr. Crandall's "The Simple Heart Cure: The 90-Day Program to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease" was a runaway bestseller. The Yale-trained heart surgeon is also editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter.

Editor's Note: Transform Your Heart Health with Dr. Crandall’s Proven Plan

Crandall explained in his book and in his cardiology practice that it is never too late to reverse heart disease. “If you develop a problem it can be reversed by dietary restraints, better lifestyle modification and, of course, some medicines that are out there. We can be proactive. We can live a long life,” Crandall said.

And Crandall’s advice for Mother’s Day this weekend? “Go out and have a good time and just eat whatever you want.”

He continued, “But then the day after, let’s try to focus on the Mediterranean diet.”