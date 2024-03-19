COVID Shot Cuts Heart Risks After Virus Infection

A new study found that COVID-19 vaccines cut the risk of heart failure by up to 55% and blood clots up to 78% following infection by the virus. These positive benefits lasted for up to a year and were strongest right after getting vaccinated, reported ABC News.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 20 million Europeans, half of whom were vaccinated and half were not. The vaccines studied in the research were Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Scientists focused the study on the original strain of the virus and the delta variant.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, revealed that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of blood clots in the veins by 78% within a month of getting the shot. It also reduced the risk of blood clots in the arteries by 47% and heart failure by 55%, according to their research.

The researchers noted that the reduction in post-COVID-19 cardiac complications was probably due to a reduction in risk of severe infection from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. “Reduced risk in vaccinated people lasted for up to a year,” they wrote. “Findings from this study highlight yet another benefit of COVID-19 vaccination. However, further study is needed on the possible waning of the risk reduction factor over time and the impact of the booster vaccination.”

Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston’s Children’s Hospital, commented on the importance of the study findings.

“While there has been concern about the risk of myocarditis and other thromboembolic events following vaccination, this analysis highlights that the risk of such complications is notably higher when it comes from the SARS-CoV-2 infection itself,” he told ABC News.

“As we consider future vaccine policy, these results add a vital piece to the puzzle, showing that COVID-19 vaccines are a key tool in reducing the risk of long-term health issues following infection,” he added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement last month recommending that adults over the age of 65 years can receive an additional updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine dose to protect against severe hospitalization and death.