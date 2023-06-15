×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | vaccine | xbb | omicron | fda | advisers | back

FDA Advisers Back XBB-targeted COVID Shots

syringe, vial of vaccine labeled XBB
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 15 June 2023 04:37 PM EDT

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday unanimously recommended that updated COVID-19 shots being developed for a fall vaccination campaign target one of the currently dominant XBB coronavirus variants.

The panel voted 21-0 in favor of XBB-targeted shots and the committee's discussion indicated that the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant would be preferred.

COVID vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are already developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating subvariants. Preclinical data from all three was presented at the meeting.

If XBB.1.5 is chosen as the target for this year's campaign, it would be especially helpful to Novavax, as their protein-based vaccine takes longer to manufacture than rival mRNA-based shots. If the FDA chose a different target, Novavax could again find itself playing catch up to rivals.

FDA staff reviewers in documents released this week said available evidence suggests this year's shots should target an XBB subvariant. XBB and its offshoots, which now account for most U.S. infections, are descendents of the omicron variant that caused COVID cases to surge to record levels early last year.

U.S. regulators are looking to bring the next COVID shots more closely in line with the circulating virus.

A so-called monovalent vaccine would be a change from the most recent bivalent COVID boosters that targeted both the original strain of the coronavirus and omicron.

The FDA takes recommendations from its outside experts into consideration before making a final decision on composition of the shots.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday unanimously backed the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines that would target an XBB omicron subvariant of the coronavirus for the 2023-2024 vaccination campaign. The panel voted 21-0 in favor XBB-tailored shots....
covid, vaccine, xbb, omicron, fda, advisers, back
246
2023-37-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved