CDC Taps COVID-19 Vaccine Critic to Lead Task Force

Monday, 25 August 2025 10:41 AM EDT

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has chosen Retsef Levi, a member of its key vaccine panel, to lead its COVID-19 immunization workgroup, a spokesperson for the health department told Reuters.

Retsef Levi had critiqued mRNA vaccines in the past, saying they can cause serious harm and death, especially among children, and called for their immediate withdrawal.

Retsef did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The CDC's COVID-19 immunization workgroup reviews data related to the safety, effectiveness and immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States.

The agency changed its recommendation for children in May, saying the vaccine can be given to healthy children aged six months through 17 years if parents and doctors agree on the need for the shot.

It, however, withdrew its recommendation of the shot for pregnant women.

Retsef was appointed to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in June, after Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 members.

Bloomberg News was the first to report the news on Monday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


