×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | vaccine | pfizer | omicron | variant

Pfizer Begins Trial of Vaccine Targeting Omicron Variant

Pfizer logo, hand with surgical glove holding a vial labeled COVID-19 omicron variant, syringe
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 07:22 AM EDT

 Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified COVID-19 vaccine which targets both the original as well as the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Pfizer said the vaccine is in an initial proof-of-concept study to gather more data. 

Together, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are estimated to make up nearly 95% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 23.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month asked vaccine manufacturers to target BA.4 and BA.5, the two currently dominant omicron subvariants, for a potential fall season booster dose.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified COVID-19 vaccine which targets both the original as well as the BA.2 omicron subvariant. Pfizer said the vaccine is in an initial proof-of-concept study to gather...
covid, vaccine, pfizer, omicron, variant
104
2022-22-27
Wednesday, 27 July 2022 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved