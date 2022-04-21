×
Moderna Will Seek COVID-19 Shot Authorization for Ages 6 Months to 5 Years by April End

Moderna spelled out in red and syringe labeled 'COVID-19 vaccine'
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 21 April 2022 07:10 AM

Moderna plans to submit an application to the U.S. health regulator for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by end of the month, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The omicron variant was predominant during Moderna's pediatric trial, and the drugmaker said two doses were around 38% effective in preventing infections in 2 to 5-year-olds and 44% effective for children aged 6 months to under 2 years.

Last week, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produced significant protection against the omicron variant in healthy children from ages 5 to 11.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and those aged 5 through 11 who are immunocompromised. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


