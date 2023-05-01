×
US to End COVID Vaccination Requirements on May 11

blank COVID-19 vaccination record card
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 01 May 2023 04:48 PM EDT

The United States will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal employees and contractors, and international air travelers on May 11, when the coronavirus public health emergency ends, the White House said on Monday.

"Additionally, HHS and DHS announced today that they will start the process to end their vaccination requirements for Head Start educators, CMS-certified healthcare facilities, and certain noncitizens at the land border. In the coming days, further details related to ending these requirements will be provided," the White House said. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


