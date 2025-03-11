Free COVID-19 Test Program Stops Taking Orders

The U.S. government program that provides free at-home COVID tests is no longer accepting orders.

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has not said whether the program will ever restart.

"The free at-home COVID-19 test distribution program is not currently accepting orders," the website states.

However, tests that were ordered before 8 p.m. ET on March 9 will still be shipped. Individuals can still purchase home test kits at pharmacies and grocery stores for $10 to $35 per test.

Some insurance plans may cover the cost, and local health departments may offer free tests.

The COVID test distribution program has been paused multiple times since its launch in winter 2021.

It was previously halted in spring as cases began to decline, but then resumed in the fall ahead of respiratory virus season.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has not provided a reason for the latest suspension.

COVID cases remain a concern, but numbers have been decreasing. As of March 1, about 4% of people testing for COVID received a positive result, a slight drop from the previous week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hospitalizations and deaths have also seen small declines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to recommend that people with COVID-like symptoms test multiple times to confirm their results.