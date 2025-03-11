WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | test | orders | free | stopped

Free COVID-19 Test Program Stops Taking Orders

COVID self-tests
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 12:25 PM EDT

The U.S. government program that provides free at-home COVID tests is no longer accepting orders.

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has not said whether the program will ever restart.

"The free at-home COVID-19 test distribution program is not currently accepting orders," the website states.

However, tests that were ordered before 8 p.m. ET on March 9 will still be shipped. Individuals can still purchase home test kits at pharmacies and grocery stores for $10 to $35 per test.

Some insurance plans may cover the cost, and local health departments may offer free tests.

The COVID test distribution program has been paused multiple times since its launch in winter 2021.

It was previously halted in spring as cases began to decline, but then resumed in the fall ahead of  respiratory virus season.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has not provided a reason for the latest suspension.

COVID cases remain a concern, but numbers have been decreasing. As of March 1, about 4% of people testing for COVID received a positive result, a slight drop from the previous week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hospitalizations and deaths have also seen small declines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to recommend that people with COVID-like symptoms test multiple times to confirm their results.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. government program that provides free at-home COVID tests is no longer accepting orders. The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has not said whether the program will ever restart. "The free at-home COVID-19 test distribution program is not...
covid, test, orders, free, stopped
225
2025-25-11
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved